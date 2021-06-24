Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Utah Jazz | Paul George (37 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaWi1_0aWs1bEs00

Paul George (37 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz, 06/16/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
811
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAstateofpress.com

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George combine for 62 points to even series vs the Jazz

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George dominated the Utah Jazz and let the Clippers even the Western Conference semifinals series (2-2). The two superstars combined for 62 points in the 104-118 win in Game 4, with the two superstars scoring 31 points each. Leonard and George managed to erase the advantage...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: Q and A with Utah Jazz Expert on Western Conference Semis

The LA Clippers take on the Utah Jazz tomorrow night in Game 5 of this Western Conference Semifinals matchup. The Clippers are all tied up with the Jazz in this series, and I caught up with the Site Expert over at The J-Notes, FanSided’s Utah Jazz FanSided page, to discuss the series and find out how he sees this playoff round so far.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Nahh B! Podcast

Paul George has big Game 5 in Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Utah Jazz with Kawhi out

Los Angeles Clippers star guard/forward Paul George shoots a jump shot while being defendedNBA - Getty Images. The moment news broke that Los Angeles Clippers star forward and team captain Kawhi Leonard had been ruled out for game 5 against the Utah Jazz, The majority of the sports world, Including myself, wrote the Clippers off and figured their season was going to come to an end in the next two games that were to follow suit. Although there was one person who had other plans. That person was Los Angeles Clippers second-best player on the team, Paul George.
NBACBS Sports

Clippers vs. Jazz score, takeaways: Paul George, Los Angeles knock off Utah in Game 5 to take 3-2 series lead

The Los Angeles Clippers were facing an uphill battle entering Game 5 of their series against the Utah Jazz as they had to travel to Salt Lake City without their best player, Kawhi Leonard. That didn't matter in the end. The Clippers still pulled off a stunning upset to beat the Jazz 119-111, taking them one step closer to their first-ever trip to the Western Conference finals. It was all thanks to their most maligned player.
NBAslcdunk.com

The Utah Jazz test their limits against the Los Angeles Clippers

The Phoenix Suns look good so far, having swept the Nuggets behind excellent play of All-Stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker, in spite of MVP Nikola Jokic’s best efforts (and unfortunate 4th game 3rd quarter ejection). Thus, the longer this Jazz-Clippers series goes, the harder that series is going to be against Suns. And boy, did game three feel like the Los Angeles Clippers threw the gauntlet down. The thing is, the Jazz have not played with certified Clippers-killer Mike Conley at all so far. His absence has really been felt with Rudy not being able to get the ball where he’s most effective offensively, and Reggie Jackson tearing up the Jazz’s defense to the tune of 63% from three on 19 attempts. It’s clear Donovan is not 100%, and unfortunately Mike will be out again for game four...
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA Picks: Clippers vs Jazz Prediction, Odds Game 5 (Bet on Jazz -7.5)

Western Conference Series tied 2-2 Mike Conley questionable, Kawhi Leonard out for Game 5. Paul George with 31 points in each of last two games. A pivotal Game 5 is set to take place in the NBA on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Clippers travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz. But both teams will come into the game impacted by injuries, which could decide the outcome of this matchup. Either way, the Clippers will look to pick up a third straight win over the Jazz while the Jazz look to get back on track at home.
NBAwopular.com

Stephen A. Reacts To Kawhi And Paul George Scoring 31 Points In Game 4 & Picks The Jazz To Win In 7 - Espn

Stephen A. reacts to Kawhi and Paul George scoring 31 points in Game 4 & picks the Jazz to win in 7 ESPNKawhi Leonard’s New Balance KAWHI “New Money” Launches July 1st Sneaker NewsPaul George CROSSES Joe Ingles & Drains a Stepback Three House of HighlightsA 'true, true PG' - How Paul George is learning to create for others ESPNIan Eagle Laughs At His Son's Notorious B.I.G.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: Jazz vs Clippers, Paul George O/U 30.5 Points

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Paul George O/U 30.5 Points vs. Jazz. I expected a line of...
NBAESPN

NBA playoffs 2021: Without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George pledged to carry LA Clippers through Game 5

Every person who lived, worked or played in the NBA bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, last summer was affected by the experience -- some rather profoundly. Between the isolation, the separation from friends and family, the inability to escape from the game -- or even the Disney campus -- the challenges presented by the bubble were unprecedented. And by and large, the teams that were the most successful in the playoffs were those that handled those challenges with the most aplomb.