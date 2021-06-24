Utah Jazz | Bojan Bogdanovic (32 points) Highlights vs. LA Clippers

It is never easy to report on the death of a professional athlete. Late last week, it was announced we had another professional athlete lose his life. Mark Eaton, a former NBA star who played with the Utah Jazz, has passed away. He was 64. According to a local CBS affiliate in Summit County, UT, Eaton left his home to take a bike ride around 8 p.m. local time on Friday evening, but never returned.
In case you missed it, Dwyane Wade is now a minority owner of the Utah Jazz franchise. As it turns out, it didn’t take long before the Miami Heat legend started making his presence known within the organization. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Wade has already made it...
Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have evened up their series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2. The Los Angeles Clippers looked flat-out dominant at home, and the Utah Jazz were never in control of Game 4. The Los Angeles Clippers have the opportunity to get their first-ever Western...
Devin Booker was in top form for the Phoenix Suns last night, giving them a 120-114 win over the LA Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals after having 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists where he shot 15-of-29. The game brought about some altercations between the fans as the Suns and the Clippers fans were seen having a brawl;
With the Utah Jazz’s NBA title dreams ending, here are three players who won’t be back next season. The Utah Jazz ended the 2020-21 season with the best record in the NBA, thus clinching the top-seed in the Western Conference. This team felt as though they were destined to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1998 to hoist their first-ever Larry O’Brien trophy. That never came to fruition, as they were eliminated in the second round by the LA Clippers.
The NBA offseason is fast approaching, and there have been rumors swirling around about the top players in the league. This year's playoffs opened a lot of eyes to the quality of teams around the league and improvements are needed in both conferences. The first major move made this offseason was the deal sending Kemba Walker (plus a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.
Been saying it forever...yall keep bringing up my last yr record when everything was upside down for me.....this yr is different, been saying Ciippers vs NETS from the day season started. This is the easiest pick ever....talent wins out 9 out of 10 times!!
Ever since the Portland Trail Blazers lost in the first round to the Denver Nuggets, rumors have swirled regarding the future of Damian Lillard. With his time running out and the Blazers’ window closing, there has been a lot of trade talk regarding the Blazers star– and for good reason. On Wednesday, Lillard reacted to a Utah Jazz fan who had photoshopped Dame in a Jazz jersey, hinting at a potential backcourt mate alongside Donovan Mitchell.
LOS ANGELES -- Kawhi Leonard blew by Royce O'Neale and took off down the lane before throwing down an explosive one-handed dunk all over Utah's Derrick Favors. Leonard's powerful second-quarter slam put the exclamation point on a first half that saw the LA Clippers lead by as many as 29 points before evening their Western Conference semifinal series with the Jazz at two games apiece with a 118-104 victory at Staples Center on Monday night.
The Utah Jazz will need to rebound from a Game 3 loss without Mike Conley. The All-Star guard will miss a fourth straight game on Monday when the Jazz take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 at Staples Center. Despite traveling with the team, the Utah Jazz’s All-Star...
After news broke early Wednesday that Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was expected to be out for Game 5 against the Utah Jazz, heads turned. Would the Jazz be able to get the ship back on course after losing two straight? That may have been the general mentality, but the Clippers weren’t going to give up that easily. And they didn’t.
The LA Clippers are back in control in the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz. After another dominating performance in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz, the LA Clippers have evened the series at 2-2 and appear to be back in the driver’s seat in the Western Conference semifinals.
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, right, and guard Terance Mann defend during the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — Paul George summed up the Los Angeles Clippers' strategy in the aftermath of theirGame 3 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday.
A significant slice of history was carved out at STAPLES Center in Game 6 between the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz, with the Clippers recording a remarkable comeback win to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Trailing by 25 points just seconds into the third quarter, the Clippers were unstoppable...
With the LA Clippers trying to hit their stride in their second-round NBA playoff series with the Utah Jazz, Kawhi Leonard appeared to be at the height of his powers with a massive dunk late in the first half. Los Angeles entered Monday night’s Game 4 at Staples Center hoping...
The Utah Jazz take to the court Monday for a night of NBA Playoff basketball with plenty of betting action. Let’s focus in on Bojan Bogdanovic’s prop bets and lines for his upcoming game. The points over/under set for Bogdanovic in Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers is 17.5.
The LA Clippers take on the Utah Jazz tomorrow night in Game 5 of this Western Conference Semifinals matchup. The Clippers are all tied up with the Jazz in this series, and I caught up with the Site Expert over at The J-Notes, FanSided’s Utah Jazz FanSided page, to discuss the series and find out how he sees this playoff round so far.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, shoots as Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors defends during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are on the road to play the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday night.