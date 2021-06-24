Utah Jazz | Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers - Game Highlights

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have evened up their series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2. The Los Angeles Clippers looked flat-out dominant at home, and the Utah Jazz were never in control of Game 4. The Los Angeles Clippers have the opportunity to get their first-ever Western...
Devin Booker was in top form for the Phoenix Suns last night, giving them a 120-114 win over the LA Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals after having 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists where he shot 15-of-29. The game brought about some altercations between the fans as the Suns and the Clippers fans were seen having a brawl;
The NBA offseason is fast approaching, and there have been rumors swirling around about the top players in the league. This year's playoffs opened a lot of eyes to the quality of teams around the league and improvements are needed in both conferences. The first major move made this offseason was the deal sending Kemba Walker (plus a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.
The 2021 NBA playoffs are down to the conference finals as the four remaining teams battle for a spot in the NBA Finals. The games are broadcast live on national and cable networks — namely TNT, ESPN and ABC — but thanks to live TV streaming services, NBA fans don’t need a cable subscription to watch.
LOS ANGELES -- Kawhi Leonard blew by Royce O'Neale and took off down the lane before throwing down an explosive one-handed dunk all over Utah's Derrick Favors. Leonard's powerful second-quarter slam put the exclamation point on a first half that saw the LA Clippers lead by as many as 29 points before evening their Western Conference semifinal series with the Jazz at two games apiece with a 118-104 victory at Staples Center on Monday night.
The Utah Jazz will need to rebound from a Game 3 loss without Mike Conley. The All-Star guard will miss a fourth straight game on Monday when the Jazz take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 at Staples Center. Despite traveling with the team, the Utah Jazz’s All-Star...
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, right, and guard Terance Mann defend during the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — Paul George summed up the Los Angeles Clippers' strategy in the aftermath of theirGame 3 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday.
A significant slice of history was carved out at STAPLES Center in Game 6 between the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz, with the Clippers recording a remarkable comeback win to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Trailing by 25 points just seconds into the third quarter, the Clippers were unstoppable...
After routing the Utah Jazz at home over the weekend, the LA Clippers will have an opportunity to even up the series at two games apiece on Monday night. The Clippers looked dominant in Game 3, getting 65 combined points from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George en route to a 26-point win. Both players appeared to be more aggressive on offense, looking to score as often as possible. The two combined to take more than half of LA's total field goal attempts.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, shoots as Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors defends during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are on the road to play the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday night.
With the LA Clippers trying to hit their stride in their second-round NBA playoff series with the Utah Jazz, Kawhi Leonard appeared to be at the height of his powers with a massive dunk late in the first half. Los Angeles entered Monday night’s Game 4 at Staples Center hoping...
All year, the Jazz’s bench unit was one of their reliable strengths. Featuring both Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson and Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Joe Ingles (could you call him the Seventh Man of the Year, then?), the Jazz were well-poised to beat teams with their depth coming into the playoffs.
The LA Clippers are back in control in the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz. After another dominating performance in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz, the LA Clippers have evened the series at 2-2 and appear to be back in the driver’s seat in the Western Conference semifinals.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, left, smiles as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson after scoring during the second half of Game 3 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are on the road to play the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday night.
The Utah Jazz lost Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals to the Los Angeles Clippers 118-104 on Monday. The Clippers’ win tied the series 2-2 heading into Game 5 back in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. High Notes. Rudy Gobert cannot defend the Clippers by himself and Donovan Mitchell...
The Utah Jazz and LA Clippers will square off Monday night in Los Angeles in a pivotal Game 4 of their second-round NBA playoff series. The Jazz lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, meaning that with a victory, they would move to within one game of winning the series. On the other hand, a Clippers victory would tie things up at two games apiece and the series would become a best-of-three affair.
Odds/Point Spread: Los Angeles (+2) Vivint Arena is the venue where and the Utah Jazz (52-20) will take on the Los Angeles Clippers (47-25) on Wednesday in Game 5 of their series. The series is tied 2-2. The line on this game has Utah as 2-point favorites. The over/under opens at 223.5.