Utah Jazz | Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers - Game Highlights

After routing the Utah Jazz at home over the weekend, the LA Clippers will have an opportunity to even up the series at two games apiece on Monday night. The Clippers looked dominant in Game 3, getting 65 combined points from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George en route to a 26-point win. Both players appeared to be more aggressive on offense, looking to score as often as possible. The two combined to take more than half of LA's total field goal attempts.