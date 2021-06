The Philadelphia 76ers (2-1) were back in action on Sunday. They had a date with the Atlanta Hawks (1-2) at State Farm Arena in game 4 of their best-of-7 Eastern Conference Semifinal series. The Sixers were looking to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series before heading back to Philadelphia for game 5. The Hawks were looking to tie the series at 2 games apiece before going back on the road. In one of the most bizarre games of the season, the Sixers coughed up an 18-point lead en route to a frustrating loss, 103-100, to even the series.