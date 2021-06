More than $1 billion in payments are being released over the next several weeks for ag producers with approved applications for the Quality Loss Adjustment (QLA) Program and for those who have already received payments through the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+). Farm Service Agency Administrator, Zach Ducheneaux, notes this second round of WHIP+ payments from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is for producers who suffered losses due to 2018 and 2019 natural disasters.