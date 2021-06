This week’s recall roundup contains product recalls from the US, UK and Germany, where a Listeria alert and lead contamination have been reported. In Germany, Natur-brand Brat- und Grillkäse, manufactured by Berglandmilch, is being recalled due to a possible contamination with Listeria. The manufacturer says the affected product has a lot code of 115890 and a best before of 2.8.21. Berglandmilch says the affected product has already been withdrawn from shelves, yet it is releasing a recall notice out of caution. Consumers who have purchased this product can return it to the store it was bought from for a full refund without a receipt. The Federal Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL) says the product was sold in the state of Bavaria, though the Austrian state of Lower Austria is also affected.