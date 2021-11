Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher put talk over their international futures to one side to fire Crystal Palace to a 2-0 victory over Wolves with a little help from VAR. Zaha had to refute claims he had been considering his future with Ivory Coast on Friday after comments made by international manager Patrice Beaumelle during the week. But at his spiritual home of Selhurst Park, the attacker opened the scoring to help Patrick Vieira’s side make it back-to-back wins.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO