Win A Copy of Getaway: Food & Drink to Transport You

Bar soap often gets a bad reputation for being boring, with the last sliver often left languishing in your soap dish or shower caddy. However, as a diehard bath person who probably spends a little too much on overpriced salts and soaks, the utility of a good bar of soap shouldn’t be overlooked. Enter Redoux, touted as “vegan skincare with sophisticated scents”, with the ability to make an unassuming bar of soap a chic, sensory experience. Since its founding in 2019 by Asia Grant and Alejandro Cuevas, the brand’s original Turmeric Botanical Bar has become a cult classic, picking up accolades from the New York Times, Vogue, and of course, W. Where the brand’s first soap was a spicy citrus scent that brings to mind images of hot summer nights, its newer offering, Bathhouse Spirulina Bar, is more akin to fresh running water and mountain mists.