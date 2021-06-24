Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles Dodgers | Rhys Hoskins' solo homer

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Rhys Hoskins launches a solo homer to get the Phillies on the board in the top of the 1st inning

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

#Phillies
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS RHYS HOSKINS IS 0-FOR-33 NO MORE: A JACK OFF KERSHAW!

Rhys Hoskins crushed a solo homer to get the Phillies on the board in the top of the 1st inning and break his 0-for-33 streak against Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers. Hoskins started the slump on June 5, and he was just three at-bats away from tying the franchise record at 0-for-36, held by Desi Relaford (1998), Len Matuszek (’82-83) and Danny Murtaugh (’42-43).
MLBDaily Local News

Home is where the homers are for Phillies' Hoskins

San Francisco and Oracle Park bring out the best in Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins, who grew up 90 minutes away and starred at California State University, a half-hour flight south. Hoskins belted a pair of home runs and drove in a career-high six runs to lead the visiting Phillies to...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hits solo shot in win

Hoskins went 1-for-5 with a home run in Wednesday's win over the Dodgers. Hoskins made his presence felt in a low-scoring affair with his 13th long ball of the season, taking Clayton Kershaw deep in the top of the first inning. The slugging first baseman ended an 0-for-31 slump with this long ball. Perhaps it might have been what he needs to get his groove back at the plate.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Rhys Hoskins HRs twice, knocks in 6 as Phils rout Giants

Rhys Hoskins homered twice, doubled and drove in a career-high six runs to lift the Philadelphia Phillies past the host San Francisco Giants 13-6 on Saturday. It was the eighth career multi-home run game for Hoskins, who one day earlier ended a career-long 0-for-33 stretch at the plate. Ronald Torreyes...
MLBsanjosesun.com

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins aims to continue power surge vs. Giants

Rhys Hoskins was mired in a maddening 0-for-33 slump as recently as Wednesday. Now, he's seemingly one of the hottest hitters in Major League Baseball. Hoskins belted a home run off Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday in the Philadelphia Phillies' 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Three days later, Hoskins went deep twice and added a double to highlight his career-best six-RBI performance in Philadelphia's 13-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants.
MLBchatsports.com

Dave Roberts: AJ Pollock Home Run Allowed Dodgers To ‘Exhale’

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered play Friday night coming off being no-hit, on a four-game losing streak that tied their longest such stretch this season, and with an offense mired in inconsistency. The Dodgers only needed until the second inning to collect a hit off Jake Arrieta — Cody Bellinger’s...
MLBABC7 Los Angeles

Kershaw scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Chicago

LINE: Dodgers -194, Cubs +167; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Chicago will square off on Sunday. The Dodgers are 25-13 on their home turf. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .333 is second in the league. Max Muncy leads the club with an OBP of .406.
MLBcrossingbroad.com

At Least the Phillies Won: Rhys Hoskins, Zack Wheeler Help Avert Sweep

The Phillies — the team that won’t let you down. Look, there’s no sugarcoating things this morning. Wednesday night brought upon us the latest multi-layered nightmare in Philly sports. The Sixers’ meltdown in an unthinkable 109-106 loss to the Hawks is/was a lot of things — depressing, stunning, and embarrassing...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 6/28/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: San Francisco (+155) Los Angeles (-200) Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants (50-26, 1st in NL West) travel to Dodger Stadium on Monday where they'll take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-31, 2nd in NL West). The line on this matchup has the Giants priced at +155 and the Dodgers are at -200. The total has been set at 7.5. The expected starting pitchers will be Anthony DeSclafani and Trevor Bauer.
MLBchatsports.com

Recap: Cody Bellinger Delivers Dodgers’ First Walk-Off Win Of Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered a lead but were saved by Cody Bellinger hitting a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Chicago Cubs, 3-2, in the team’s first walk-off win this season. The Dodgers reversed the trend over the past week by ending a...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Corey Seager: Fields grounders Friday

Seager (hand) worked out at Dodger Stadium on Friday, fielding ground balls and making throws from shortstop, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. While Seager's workout suggests that his broken right hand has been healing as hoped, it's also a reminder that the shortstop isn't quite ready for a weekend rehab assignment as previously planned. In fact, according to MLB.com, Seager will remain with the Dodgers during their current homestand, which runs until Tuesday. He could head out on a minor-league rehab assignment shortly thereafter, and there remains a good chance that he'll be back with the big club in early July.
MLBNWI.com

Cody Bellinger’s walk-off homer hands the Chicago Cubs a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Jason Heyward did not see where the ball landed. Chicago Cubs manager David Ross thought it appeared Heyward hit a home run from his vantage point in the visitors’ dugout on the first-base side at Dodger Stadium. Heyward had tagged Los Angeles Dodgers lefty reliever Garrett Cleavinger, connecting for an opposite-field hit that snuck inside the left-field foul pole. Third-base umpire D.J. Reyburn, in a crouched position along the foul line just past the infield dirt, immediately ruled it a fair ball and twirled his right index finger to indicate a home run.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Updates: Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger Return in a Big Way

Another devastating injury came when reigning World Series MVP Corey Seager was hit by a pitch and fractured a finger in his right hand on May 15. The shortstop is expected to miss between four and six weeks before he can return. In the meantime, Bellinger and Max Muncy have returned from the IL in a big way, hitting three home runs combined since they've been back.