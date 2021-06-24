Los Angeles Dodgers | Kershaw fans nine

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be looking for some consistency when they host the final game of a four-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball. Coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Padres, the Dodgers were no-hit in the series opener, scored two late runs to win the second game and then needed a walk-off Cody Bellinger homer to win 3-2 on Saturday night. Los Angeles (46-31) is in second place in the NL West, four games behind the Giants while the Cubs (42-34) are just 1.5 games behind the Brewers in the Central. Three-time Cy Young winning lefty Clayton Kershaw is expected to start for the Dodgers, and the Cubs will counter with right-hander Adbert Alzolay.