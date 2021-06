The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game. Scott Heineman got a hit. Mike Freeman did, too. The rest of the Cincinnati Reds did not. The Top of the 3rd saw the MVP-caliber duo from Atlanta do their dirty work against Tyler Mahle and the Reds. Ronald Acuña, Jr. belted a double into CF that plated Guillermo Heredia, and Acuña Jr. scored a batter later on a ribbie single off the bat of Freddie Freeman. Reds trailed, 2-0.