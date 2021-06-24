Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Atlanta Braves | Red Sox vs. Braves Highlights - Arroyo, Bogaerts help Red Sox edge Braves, 10-8

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QP1kT_0aWriiqs00

Arroyo, Bogaerts help Red Sox edge Braves, 10-8

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

#Red Sox
MLBTalking Chop

June 15: Red Sox 10, Braves 8

The Atlanta Braves rallied from an early deficit but another bullpen implosion sent them to a disappointing 10-8 loss to the Boston Red Sox. To make matters worse, Tucker Davidson is headed to the injured list with a forearm strain.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Red Sox vs. Braves: Best Bets, Odds

Boston Red Sox(-105) vs. Atlanta Braves (-115) Total: 9. The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox meet for the third time this season tonight in Atlanta. The teams played a pair of games earlier this year at Fenway Park with each time getting a win. The Red Sox are 8-2 on the money line in games vs. the National League this season. The Braves on the other hand, are 2-8 vs. American League opponents this year. Sports betting is a numbers game, and I will always back numbers like these.
MLBallfans.co

Ronald Acuña Jr. is good to go as Braves take on Red Sox

The lineups have been released for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Red Sox, and we got an answer to a question that suddenly popped up near the end of Sunday’s game in Miami. As usual, let’s start with the lineup for the Braves:. Ronald Acuña Jr. exited the...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Braves Lineups: Pack Your Bags

The Boston Red Sox won their 40th game of the season on Monday, courtesy of a walk-off hit from Rafael Devers. They are one of six teams to reach this milestone this year, meaning that they are still one of the best squads in baseball at the moment. For their...
MLBbostonnews.net

Braves hoping Ronald Acuna Jr. back as they face Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves are hopeful that slugging right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will be back in the lineup on Tuesday when they host the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a two-game series. Acuna left Sunday's game against Miami in the fifth inning with right pectoral tightness. He seemed...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 10, Braves 8: Continuing to find ways to win

These Red Sox are a resilient bunch, as we talked about just this morning. They certainly are not a team without their flaws, but they continue to find ways to overcome said flaws. That was on display yet again on Tuesday, with the offense jumping out to an early 5-0 lead before Eduardo Rodriguez coughed it back up. Atlanta would eventually tie the game, but the Red Sox don’t back down. It was Alex Verdugo playing hero tonight, smashing a three-run shot with two outs in the eighth, and that was pretty much that. It’s becoming a daily occurrence, it seems.
MLBallfans.co

Game 48 Gamethread: Red Sox at Braves

The Red Sox are not playing their best baseball right now, but they are flying high a bit at least coming off a walk-off victory against the Blue Jays. Now they are looking to take that momentum into Atlanta to take on the Braves. They’ll have Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound to take on Tucker Davidson. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Red Sox vs. Braves prediction, odds, pick, and more

The Atlanta Braves will host the Boston Red Sox for the first of a quick two-game set at Truist Park. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Red Sox-Braves prediction and pick. This quick interleague series will feature two talented teams that have been going through...
MLBbostonstar.com

Red Sox in need of strong start vs. Braves

Garrett Richards will attempt to stabilize the rotation of the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday when he faces the Braves in the finale of a two-game set in Atlanta. Red Sox starters have thrown fewer than five innings in five of their last nine games. Prior to that, the team's starters had worked at least five innings in 35 of their previous 38 contests.
MLBbostonstar.com

Red Sox blast Braves on Christian Arroyo's PH grand slam

Christian Arroyo hit a long pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning and the visiting Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8 on Wednesday to sweep the two-game interleague series. Arroyo connected on 1-2 cutter from reliever A.J. Minter to blast a 467-foot homer into the left-field stands. It...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves bullpen gets beat up in 10-8 defeat against Red Sox

After losing their starter due to injury and starting out the game in a pretty deep hole to begin with, the Braves were unable to hold Boston’s offense at bay. The Red Sox eventually put double digits on the board and were able to out-slug the Braves by a score of 10-8.
MLBwlaq1410.com

ATLANTA BRAVES OPEN UP HOMESTAND WITH LOSS TO BOSTON RED SOX

The Atlanta Braves opened a six-game homestand with a loss to the Boston Red Sox by a final score of 10-8 on Tuesday night in the first outing of a two game interleague set at Truist Park. It was a tough night for Atlanta’s starting pitcher Tucker Davidson, who gave...
MLBOver the Monster

The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Blue Jays, previewing the Braves

Welcome back to another episode of the Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast, your spot on the Over The Monster Podcast Network to catch up on the series that was and preview the series coming up next on the schedule. In today’s show, we take a look back at a wild four games at Fenway against the Blue Jays as well as forward to a two-game set in Atlanta against the Braves.
MLBbostonnews.net

Red Sox belt four homers, hold off Braves

Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning to send the visiting Boston Red Sox to a 10-8 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Verdugo connected on a 2-0 changeup from reliever Chris Martin (0-3) for his ninth homer. It was the fourth long ball of the game for the Red Sox.