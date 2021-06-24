Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

New York Mets | Rojas on deGrom leaving the game

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
Luis Rojas discusses Jacob deGrom's start and the shoulder soreness that forced him to exit in the 3rd inning of the Mets' 6-3 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

#Soreness
Luis Rojas gives update on Jacob deGrom injury | Mets News Conference

In this Mets news conference, manager Luis Rojas gives an update on ace Jacob deGrom, saying his MRI came back negative, he will not go on the IL and he was playing catch today. Sports/Baseball. 2021-06-18 23:30:05Z. On BNNY, Jim Duquette weighs in on Jacob deGrom's latest injury and whether...
Jacob deGrom's MRI clean; New York Mets taking it 'day by day'

An MRI performed on New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom's right shoulder came back clean, manager Luis Rojas said Thursday. The results were examined by two doctors, Rojas said. "It just showed a normal shoulder that a pitcher would have, and there's no concern," Rojas said, adding that deGrom played catch on Thursday.
Mets are thriving with positive approach by coaching staff

NEW YORK — Entering the ninth inning against the Phillies on Saturday afternoon, the Mets were trailing by a run and in danger of dropping a second straight game to their division rivals. The Mets were down, but not out, and staged their second walk-off win in as many days,...
Chicago Cubs' 5-game winning streak is snapped with a 5-2 loss to the New York Mets

NEW YORK — Everything fell apart for Chicago Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta in the fourth inning Monday night at Citi Field. Too many pitches were balls out of his hand, and a scoreless game quickly turned into a three-run advantage for the New York Mets. The Cubs couldn't get going against Mets starter David Peterson and saw their five-game winning streak snapped with a 5-2 loss.
Field Level Media

Mets' Jacob deGrom leaves start with sore shoulder

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom left his start Wednesday night due to right shoulder soreness after pitching three perfect innings against the visiting Chicago Cubs. In the third, deGrom appeared to be stretching his shoulder, and as the Mets batted in the bottom half, reliever Sean Reid-Foley began warming up quickly. Reid-Foley replaced deGrom in the fourth.
The Spun

Mets Announce Update On Jacob deGrom After Leaving With Injury

Earlier today, reports emerged that New York Mets ace pitcher Jacob deGrom got a positive update from a doctor checking his injured shoulder. But after the team opted for a second opinion, there's a new update on the former Cy Young winner. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mets manager...
Jacob DeGrom leaves Mets victory over Cubs in right shoulder rotator cuff

It lasted three innings – optimism, MVP chanting, eight out of nine cubs struck out, and one weakly swinging bat on a stunning display that was more confusing than last time. However, a few days after being taken out after 6 innings due to right flexor tendonitis of the elbow,...
NY Mets keep overcoming injuries, roll Cubs after Jacob deGrom leaves early

NEW YORK — Wednesday's game provided a microcosm of why the Mets have been so successful this season. Their ace and the best pitcher in baseball, Jacob deGrom, departed the game after three perfect innings due to right shoulder soreness. It represented as tough a blow as a team can imagine.
FanSided

New York Mets: Jacob deGrom already throwing again

The New York Mets have had several scares when it has come to Jacob deGrom over the past month. From his brief stint on the Injured List due to discomfort on his right side, a lat issue, and a problem with his finger, the Mets' ace has been suddenly fragile. That continued on Wednesday when he was removed after three innings due to shoulder soreness.
New York Mets vs Washington Nationals Game 2 6/19/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Mets (35-27) will battle the Washington Nationals (31-35) in Game 2 of a doubleheader match at Nationals Park in Washington on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 6:05 PM ET. New York won a series (2-1) versus the Chicago Cubs after taking the first two installments at 3-2 on Tuesday and 6-3 on Wednesday but lost the finale at 0-2 on Thursday. In the series opener, the Mets failed to score a single run in a 0-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Friday. Starting Pitcher Joey Lucchesi made 5.1 innings with four hits and zero earned runs allowed but granted two walks while striking out five Washington batters. Left Fielder Dominic Smith and 2nd Baseman Luis Guillorme had one base hit and a walk each in the losing effort for the NY Mets. Both teams will engage in a doubleheader match on Saturday.
Morning Briefing: Mets to Celebrate DeGrom's Birthday With Two Games

It was an unfortunate loss on Friday night for the Mets, who were walked off after the Nationals took a 0-0 tie into the bottom of the ninth. On the bright side, starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi shined, pitching 5.1 IP and allowing zero earned runs, striking out five in the appearance. After a rough start to the year, Lucchesi has settled in during his last five starts, posting a 1.19 ERA during that time frame and allowing just three earned runs over 22.2 IP.
New York Mets' deGrom continues remarkable run of dominance

(NEW YORK) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom continued his domination on Monday, shutting down the Atlanta Braves for five innings as he returned to the mound after another injury scare. Showcasing his 100+ mph fastball on a day where his slider wasn't at its best, deGrom struck out...
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Confirmed for Game 1 of twin bill

The Mets confirmed that deGrom (shoulder) will start the first game of Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Though deGrom relayed after playing catch Sunday that he would be ready to go on regular rest for the first game of the series with Atlanta, the Mets weren't willing to confirm his availability until re-evaluating him earlier Monday. With deGrom's right shoulder checking out fine, he's not expected to face any major restrictions in his 12th start of the season. Though deGrom's last two outings have been cut short due to injuries, he was somehow even more dominant than usual in both starts, covering nine innings between them and striking out 18 while allowing no runs on one hit and no walks. Assuming he's able to make it through Monday's start unscathed, deGrom will line up for his second start of the week Saturday or Sunday at home versus the Phillies.