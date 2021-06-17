‘Jurassic Park’
As if you need a reason to watch Jurassic Park again—! The movie is still perfect, the effects are still flawless, the dialogue is still quotable, and the characters are still iconic. Plus if there’s any time of the year to return to Jurassic park, it’s gotta be summer. This movie is about as blockbuster-y as it gets, and it still turns it out 28 years later. If you’re still a bit shaky on returning to a theater this summer, just know that you can always make any night a Jurassic Park night.decider.com