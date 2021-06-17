Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Jurassic Park’

By Brett White
Decider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if you need a reason to watch Jurassic Park again—! The movie is still perfect, the effects are still flawless, the dialogue is still quotable, and the characters are still iconic. Plus if there’s any time of the year to return to Jurassic park, it’s gotta be summer. This movie is about as blockbuster-y as it gets, and it still turns it out 28 years later. If you’re still a bit shaky on returning to a theater this summer, just know that you can always make any night a Jurassic Park night.

decider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviescriticalhit.net

Jurassic World: Dominion to tell parallel stories with different sets of characters

With Marvel done with the Avengers for the foreseeable future, there are very few big movie team-ups to look forward to at the box office. with the next time we are going to get to see stars from different movies come together in a big mash-up going to be the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, which will see stars of both the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park movies appearing on-screen for the first time together along with even more dinosaurs than ever before.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jurassic Word: Dominion Director Says Jurassic Park Stars Have Major Roles

The Jurassic Park franchise has arguably never had a lead character in the typical sense, with the main selling point of all five installments so far being the promise of blockbuster dinosaur action. It’s a similar situation to the MonsterVerse, where nobody checks out the movies for the humans, but for perhaps the first time ever, the cast of Jurassic World: Dominion is being positioned as one of the big draws.
MoviesGeekTyrant

The T-Rex From JURASSIC PARK Will Complete Her Journey in JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION

The T-Rex that we were introduced to in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park in 1993 has had quite a journey over the course of the franchise. Well, her story will continue in Jurassic World: Dominion, and director Colin Trevorrow offered some insight, saying that the T-Rex will complete her story arc in the upcoming movie. He told /Film:
Moviesculturemap.com

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jurassic World: The Exhibition immerses audiences in settings inspired by the Jurassic World film franchise. It is a 20,000-square-foot experience where visitors will get to walk through the "Jurassic World” gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs, and explore themed environments. Among others, guests will get an up-close look at a Velociraptor, a Brachiosaurus, and a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and be able to interact with new baby dinosaurs, including “Bumpy” from the animated Netflix series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.
Moviesepicstream.com

Jurassic World Dominion Update

List & Feature Writer I believe that our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow dropped a lot of information about the upcoming sixth movie in the Jurassic franchise. This comes just days after Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment not only unveiled a new poster for the movie but also announced a short preview that will show alongside the release of Fast & Furious 9 when it hits IMAX theaters later this month, along with an accompanying image of a feathered dinosaur.
MoviesNo Film School

We Were Mere Moments Away from James Cameron's 'Jurassic Park'

Hollywood is full of "what if" legends. This one may have delivered a movie as great as the one we got, but still very different. When a book becomes a bestseller, every movie studio in the world will probably bid on it. It'll also get the attention of huge filmmakers. Well, for almost a decade, Michael Crichton was writing those books. His stories mix elements of adventure and science fiction, and the general public loved them.
MoviesComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Director Says Sequel Is a "Culmination" of Six Movies

Jurassic World: Dominion is a movie that's two trilogies and 65 million years in the making: returning Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow says the sequel to his 2015 franchise revival and 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is a "culmination" of the six-movie saga started with Steven Spielberg's original Jurassic Park in 1993. After Spielberg sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997, audiences returned to Isla Sorna in 2001 for the Joe Johnston-directed Jurassic Park III, and Universal Pictures dug up the dinosaurs for Trevorrow's trilogy-spawning Jurassic World in 2015. In 2022, Trevorrow returns as director on Dominion, taking place in a world where dinosaurs once again roam the Earth.
TV & VideosInside the Magic

‘Loki’ Director Reveals Surprising ‘Jurassic Park’ Inspiration

Marvel Studios’ latest foray into streaming, Loki, debuted last week to much acclaim. In fact, the MCU show’s debut — the first on a Wednesday — had such incredible numbers that it altered the entire release schedule for Disney+ Originals, including The Mandalorian. Loki, which stars Tom Hiddleston — who...
Comicsiowapbs.org

Classic in the Jurassic: Ultimate Face-off/Back in Time

Classic in the Jurassic: Ultimate Face-off/Back in Time. "Dinosaur Train" is an animated series for 3-to-6 year olds. The series features a curious young T-rex named Buddy who, together with his adopted Pteranodon family, takes the Dinosaur Train to meet, explore, and have adventures with all kinds of dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Rock Reveals Cool Connection Between Jumanji And The Jurassic Park Franchise

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is many things. He’s an actor, producer, athlete and businessman, but he’s also a movie buff. The actor has starred in some of the biggest films over the past several years, like the Jumanji franchise. Yet he’s also shared instances in which he’s enjoyed films on his own time, particularly with his family. Given his love of movies, it’s easy to imagine that he’s aware of or has learned a few sweet behind-the-scenes nuggets. And would indeed appear to be the case, as he recently revealed a cool connection between his Jumanji films and the Jurassic Park franchise.