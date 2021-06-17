CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SynFutures raises $14M for derivatives DEX supporting ‘anything with a price feed’

By Samuel Haig
CoinTelegraph
 2021-06-17

Cover picture for the articleForthcoming decentralized derivatives exchange SynFutures has closed an oversubscribed $14 million Series A funding round led by Polychain Capital. The automated market maker’s funding round also saw participation from other heavyweight crypto investors including Pantera Capital, Framework, and Wintermute. Including the DEX’s January 2021 seed round, SynFutures has nowraised $15.4 million...

#Dex#Derivatives Market#Dai#Synfutures#Pantera Capital#Framework#Synthetix#Converge Finance#Cryptocurrencies#Polychain Capital#Asian#Mechanism Capital#Signum Capital#Cms#Compound#Usdc#Oiler Network
