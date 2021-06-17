SynFutures raises $14M for derivatives DEX supporting ‘anything with a price feed’

A Shiba Inu token holder who invested thousands of dollars in the memecoin in February has partially cashed out to become a stay-at-home dad. According to a Nov. 4 report from Fortune, a 35-year-old supermarket warehouse manager identified only as Rob invested $8,000 into Shiba Inu (SHIB) when the price was roughly $0.0000001 — giving him an allocation of 800 billion tokens. In May, when the token price surged significantly to reach a then all-time high of more than $0.00035, Rob cashed out part of his holdings to deposit $500,000 into his bank account.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO