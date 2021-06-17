Family living in multigenerational household seeks advice about finances, ownership
Q: My husband, daughter and I are planning to combine households with my mother. She is a widow with some new health problems, and no longer wishes to live alone. We looked for a house to accommodate all of us, but as you know, the housing market is crazy. So, we decided to renovate her home. She plans to retain ownership of the house, but we would like to pay for the renovations, which will be substantial. The renovations we are planning will equal the current value of the home.www.stltoday.com