‘Jurassic Park’

At this moment it sounds as though the notion of a Jurassic World/Fast and Furious crossover is being pushed simply for the fun of it and to see how many people are going to take it seriously. The fact is that of the two franchises, people are thinking that it would be more feasible in favor of the Fast and Furious franchise than it would for Jurassic World, simply because when looking at the two, Jurassic World is actually the more grounded. Yeah, you read that right, Jurassic World is more grounded than Fast and Furious. There’s an explanation there and it’s pretty simple since the Fast and the Furious have a pair of characters going into space with a jet engine strapped to a car in the upcoming F9 movie, where Jurassic World is featuring a landscape where dinosaurs have been introduced and are now challenging humans for territory. The latter is a little more grounded in reality, not much, but a little, since the dinosaurs were brought back using methods that aren’t scientifically sound but have more basis in reality than a movie that features street racers being recruited by a shadow agency to help do their dirty work in retrieving items and destroying them when necessary.