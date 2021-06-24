Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Utah Jazz | 2-pointer by Reggie Jackson

Utah Jazz | 2-pointer by Reggie Jackson

Los Angeles
The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Reggie Jackson
#Pointer
Utah Jazz
Basketball
Sports
NBAslcdunk.com

Utah Jazz absolutely collapse in the 2nd half

Mike Conley is back! Will he have enough to be a difference maker? That’s probably the key question for this elimination Game 6 on the road in LA. Well, for being questionable Mitchell looked really good on the first two possessions. A hard drive to the basket and a deep pull up 3 both good. So far the Jazz are looking a lot better in this one. Much more engaged here in the first 3 minutes. Donovan looks springy and so does Conley.
NBAABC7 Los Angeles

Kawhi Leonard once again 'leading the way' for LA Clippers, who even series with Utah Jazz at 2-2

LOS ANGELES -- Kawhi Leonard blew byRoyce O'Nealeand took off down the lane before throwing down an explosive one-handed dunk all overUtah JazzcenterDerrick Favors. Leonard's powerful second-quarter slam put the exclamation point on a first half that saw the LA Clippers lead by as many as 29 points before evening their Western Conference semifinal series with the Jazz at two games apiece with a 118-104 victory at Staples Center on Monday night.
NBAchatsports.com

The Utah Jazz have a minutes problem with Rudy Gobert

It was an impressive Game 5 for the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Durant led the Nets to a narrow victory over the Milwaukee Bucks with a monster statline: 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Easily one of the greatest playoff performances we’ve ever seen. But those stats aren’t the most impressive thing about Durant’s night, he played all 48 minutes. With Kyrie Irving out with an ankle sprain, the Nets needed every single one of those minutes to pull out the win.
NBAslcdunk.com

The Utah Jazz test their limits against the Los Angeles Clippers

The Phoenix Suns look good so far, having swept the Nuggets behind excellent play of All-Stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker, in spite of MVP Nikola Jokic’s best efforts (and unfortunate 4th game 3rd quarter ejection). Thus, the longer this Jazz-Clippers series goes, the harder that series is going to be against Suns. And boy, did game three feel like the Los Angeles Clippers threw the gauntlet down. The thing is, the Jazz have not played with certified Clippers-killer Mike Conley at all so far. His absence has really been felt with Rudy not being able to get the ball where he’s most effective offensively, and Reggie Jackson tearing up the Jazz’s defense to the tune of 63% from three on 19 attempts. It’s clear Donovan is not 100%, and unfortunately Mike will be out again for game four...
NBACBS Sports

Clippers vs. Jazz score, takeaways: Paul George, Los Angeles knock off Utah in Game 5 to take 3-2 series lead

The Los Angeles Clippers were facing an uphill battle entering Game 5 of their series against the Utah Jazz as they had to travel to Salt Lake City without their best player, Kawhi Leonard. That didn't matter in the end. The Clippers still pulled off a stunning upset to beat the Jazz 119-111, taking them one step closer to their first-ever trip to the Western Conference finals. It was all thanks to their most maligned player.
NBAslcdunk.com

Utah Jazz lose a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Clippers

The Utah Jazz went down in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5, 119-111. Playing without Kawhi Leonard the Clippers were excellent defensively and got huge contributions from multiple guys to take down a hobbled Jazz squad. The Jazz had no answer for Paul George again who scored 37, blitzing the Jazz all night long. He also grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out 5 assists. It was truly a career night for George.
NBAsportsworldnews.com

2021 NBA Playoffs: LA Clippers edge past Utah Jazz to take 3-2 series lead

Tags:2021 NBA Playoffs, NBA Playoffs, utah jazz, la clippers, Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Donovan Mitchell. The Los Angeles Clippers moved to within a victory of their first ever Western Conference Finals appearance after beating the Utah Jazz 119-111 in Game 5 of their best-of-seven series Wednesday night. Paul George starred for the Clippers who have now won each of their last three playoff games.
NBAlockedonjazz.net

POSTCAST – Kawhi-less Los Angeles Clippers still have the answers and beat the Utah Jazz to take 3 to 2 lead in series

Ron Boone and David Locke break down the Utah Jazz Game 5 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBAYardbarker

Rudy Gobert On Utah Jazz Defense In Game 6: "The Gameplan Was For Us To Let Terance Mann Shoot Rather Than Letting Reggie Jackson Or PG Get Layups."

The Utah Jazz lost Game 6 against the Los Angeles Clippers in a disappointing fashion, as they blew a 25 point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers. Superstar Paul George had an elite game, scoring 28 points. However, the player that stepped up to help him was not a name many non-Clippers fans knew before the game, and that was Terance Mann.
NBAksl.com

Jazz live blog: Utah Jazz hold end-of-season media availability

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies play Game 2 of their NBA playoffs first round series at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Following a sooner-than-expected exit in the playoffs Friday, the Utah Jazz are holding their end-of-season availability Saturday.
Basketballwatchstadium.com

Boston College Guard Reggie Jackson | Unsung Heroes of the ACC

Reggie Jackson made a name for himself on the basketball court during his time at Boston College, and his progression has continued nicely at the next level as he’s put together a productive 10-year NBA career. Jackson was an explosive weapon off the bench during his freshman season, teaming up with Tyrese Rice and Rakim Sanders […]
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Reggie Jackson has become instrumental for the Clippers

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. When you think of the current LA Clippers, you probably think of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George first and foremost. You think of how they’ve been a cursed franchise that has yet to reach the conference finals next, followed by new head coach Tyronn Lue, Serge Ibaka’s injury, Nicolas Batum’s Lazarus act this year and Luke Kennard’s contract quietly burning a hole in Steve Ballmer’s pocket.
NBAdailymagazine.news

Reggie Jackson plays Mr. June again in Clippers' Game 3 win

His night was complete, his job done well, so all that was left for Reggie Jackson as he was leaving the Staples Center court following yet another sterling Game 3 performance by the Clippers was for the guard to share a hug with happy team owner Steve Ballmer. Jackson had...
NBAchatsports.com

Why the Utah Jazz have not looked like themselves as of late

Utah Jazz (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) With two straight losses in tow, the Utah Jazz must reformulate their mojo. After getting out to an impressive 2-0 start, the Utah Jazz looked nothing like the team with the NBA’s best record the past two games. Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals is on tap for 8 p.m. MT Wednesday in Salt Lake City with the series now tied, 2-2, after back-to-back lackluster performances on the road by the No. 1 seed Jazzmen versus the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers.