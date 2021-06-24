Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Utah Jazz | Marcus Morris Sr. (25 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqVqo_0aWrOUnY00

Marcus Morris Sr. (25 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz, 06/16/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

NBAPosted by
AllClippers

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard ACTIVE for Game 5 vs. Utah Jazz

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is good to go for Game 5 of his team’s Conference Semifinals series against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, as the All-Star was not listed on the team’s injury report. Leonard’s health was in question after he collided with Jazz forward Joe Ingles in the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Marcus Morris takes savage jab at Utah after beating Jazz again

The Los Angeles Clippers tied up their second-round series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2 with another commanding victory in Game 4 on Monday night. Marcus Morris had another big night with his twin brother Markieff in the house (he was there for Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks), going for 24 points and five 3-pointers in the 118-104 win.
NBAchatsports.com

The Utah Jazz have a minutes problem with Rudy Gobert

It was an impressive Game 5 for the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Durant led the Nets to a narrow victory over the Milwaukee Bucks with a monster statline: 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Easily one of the greatest playoff performances we’ve ever seen. But those stats aren’t the most impressive thing about Durant’s night, he played all 48 minutes. With Kyrie Irving out with an ankle sprain, the Nets needed every single one of those minutes to pull out the win.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Morris took funny shot at Utah after win over Jazz

Marcus Morris seems to feel about Utah the same way that Joakim Noah used to feel about Cleveland. Morris’ LA Clippers topped the Utah Jazz at home on Monday to even their second-round series at two games apiece. Morris’ twin brother Markieff was in attendance, and Marcus responded by going for 24 points on five three-pointers. Markieff was also in the crowd for Game 7 of the Clippers’ first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. Marcus showed out in that game too, scoring 23 points on seven three-pointers in a Clipper victory.
NBANBC Sports

Marcus Morris: ‘I don’t know if anybody wants to go to Utah’

Marcus Morris has given the Jazz some bulletin board material (not that teams have a bulletin board anymore, but you get the idea), and Jazz fans a new player to hate. After the Clippers’ Game 4 win with Markieff Morris sitting courtside, Marcus Morris was asked if his brother would be flying to Utah to watch Game 5 on Wednesday.
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

What to Watch For (Game Four): Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers

The Utah Jazz were the victims of an unbelievable shooting performance by the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Although the Jazz played well, the Clippers were hitting every shot that they took during game three. The Jazz finished by shooting 43% from the field, while the Clippers shot an astounding 56% on the night.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: Q and A with Utah Jazz Expert on Western Conference Semis

The LA Clippers take on the Utah Jazz tomorrow night in Game 5 of this Western Conference Semifinals matchup. The Clippers are all tied up with the Jazz in this series, and I caught up with the Site Expert over at The J-Notes, FanSided’s Utah Jazz FanSided page, to discuss the series and find out how he sees this playoff round so far.
NBAPosted by
Deseret News

Live Coverage: Utah Jazz host LA Clippers in pivotal Game 5

The series between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers has returned to Salt Lake City, as Jazz host the Clippers Wednesday night at Vivint Arena for a pivotal Game 5. After Utah won the first two games of the series, thanks in part to record-breaking play by guard Donovan Mitchell, LA bounced back with back-to-back decisive wins, knotting things up at two games apiece.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Mike Conley ruled out of Utah Jazz’s Game 4 vs. Clippers on Monday

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has been officially ruled out of the team’s Monday matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series. Conley suffered a mild right hamstring strain in the first quarter of the Jazz’s closeout victory over the Memphis Grizzlies...
NBAkmyu.tv

Kawhi sits out, Clippers' get victory over Utah Jazz anyway

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Kawhi Leonard's right knee is now a major concern for the Los Angeles Clippers but the team still defeated the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the teams series without him. The All-NBA forward sat out Los Angeles' 119-111 Game 5 victory over the Utah...
NBAchatsports.com

Utah Jazz lose a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Clippers

The Utah Jazz went down in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5, 119-111. Playing without Kawhi Leonard the Clippers were excellent defensively and got huge contributions from multiple guys to take down a hobbled Jazz squad. The Jazz had no answer for Paul George again who scored 37, blitzing the Jazz all night long. He also grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out 5 assists. It was truly a career night for George.
NBAPosted by
Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert named to All-NBA Third Team

The accolades continue to pour in for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. On Tuesday evening, Gobert was named to the All-NBA Third Team, marking the third consecutive season he has received such honors (he was named to the Second Team in 2017). The recognition comes after he was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year last week for the third time in his career and named to the All-Defensive First Team on Monday.