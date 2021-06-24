Utah Jazz | Marcus Morris Sr. (25 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz

A significant slice of history was carved out at STAPLES Center in Game 6 between the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz, with the Clippers recording a remarkable comeback win to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Trailing by 25 points just seconds into the third quarter, the Clippers were unstoppable...
The Los Angeles Clippers are advancing to the Western Conference finals. While Kawhi Leonard was out of the lineup with an injury in Game 6, the Clippers got the job done and advanced to the conference finals for the first time in franchise history with a 131-119 victory over the Utah Jazz.
Been saying it forever...yall keep bringing up my last yr record when everything was upside down for me.....this yr is different, been saying Ciippers vs NETS from the day season started. This is the easiest pick ever....talent wins out 9 out of 10 times!!
LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is good to go for Game 5 of his team’s Conference Semifinals series against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, as the All-Star was not listed on the team’s injury report. Leonard’s health was in question after he collided with Jazz forward Joe Ingles in the...
The Los Angeles Clippers tied up their second-round series against the Utah Jazz at 2-2 with another commanding victory in Game 4 on Monday night. Marcus Morris had another big night with his twin brother Markieff in the house (he was there for Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks), going for 24 points and five 3-pointers in the 118-104 win.
It was an impressive Game 5 for the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Durant led the Nets to a narrow victory over the Milwaukee Bucks with a monster statline: 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Easily one of the greatest playoff performances we’ve ever seen. But those stats aren’t the most impressive thing about Durant’s night, he played all 48 minutes. With Kyrie Irving out with an ankle sprain, the Nets needed every single one of those minutes to pull out the win.
The Utah Jazz take on the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday night. The Jazz lead the best-of-seven series, 2-1, after losing Game 3 on Saturday. There were a lot of things that went wrong for the Jazz in that game, but here are three things the Jazz need to make a priority on Monday.
Marcus Morris seems to feel about Utah the same way that Joakim Noah used to feel about Cleveland. Morris’ LA Clippers topped the Utah Jazz at home on Monday to even their second-round series at two games apiece. Morris’ twin brother Markieff was in attendance, and Marcus responded by going for 24 points on five three-pointers. Markieff was also in the crowd for Game 7 of the Clippers’ first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. Marcus showed out in that game too, scoring 23 points on seven three-pointers in a Clipper victory.
Utah Jazz (2-1) meet the 4-seed Los Angeles Clippers (1-2) at Staples Center Monday for Game 4 of their Western Conference Semifinal playoff series. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Jazz-Clippers odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. L.A. got its first win of...
Marcus Morris has given the Jazz some bulletin board material (not that teams have a bulletin board anymore, but you get the idea), and Jazz fans a new player to hate. After the Clippers’ Game 4 win with Markieff Morris sitting courtside, Marcus Morris was asked if his brother would be flying to Utah to watch Game 5 on Wednesday.
The Utah Jazz were the victims of an unbelievable shooting performance by the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. Although the Jazz played well, the Clippers were hitting every shot that they took during game three. The Jazz finished by shooting 43% from the field, while the Clippers shot an astounding 56% on the night.
The LA Clippers take on the Utah Jazz tomorrow night in Game 5 of this Western Conference Semifinals matchup. The Clippers are all tied up with the Jazz in this series, and I caught up with the Site Expert over at The J-Notes, FanSided’s Utah Jazz FanSided page, to discuss the series and find out how he sees this playoff round so far.
The Utah Jazz lost Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals to the Los Angeles Clippers 118-104 on Monday. The Clippers’ win tied the series 2-2 heading into Game 5 back in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. High Notes. Rudy Gobert cannot defend the Clippers by himself and Donovan Mitchell...
The series between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers has returned to Salt Lake City, as Jazz host the Clippers Wednesday night at Vivint Arena for a pivotal Game 5. After Utah won the first two games of the series, thanks in part to record-breaking play by guard Donovan Mitchell, LA bounced back with back-to-back decisive wins, knotting things up at two games apiece.
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has been officially ruled out of the team’s Monday matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series. Conley suffered a mild right hamstring strain in the first quarter of the Jazz’s closeout victory over the Memphis Grizzlies...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Kawhi Leonard's right knee is now a major concern for the Los Angeles Clippers but the team still defeated the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the teams series without him. The All-NBA forward sat out Los Angeles' 119-111 Game 5 victory over the Utah...
The Utah Jazz went down in heartbreaking fashion to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5, 119-111. Playing without Kawhi Leonard the Clippers were excellent defensively and got huge contributions from multiple guys to take down a hobbled Jazz squad. The Jazz had no answer for Paul George again who scored 37, blitzing the Jazz all night long. He also grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out 5 assists. It was truly a career night for George.
The accolades continue to pour in for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. On Tuesday evening, Gobert was named to the All-NBA Third Team, marking the third consecutive season he has received such honors (he was named to the Second Team in 2017). The recognition comes after he was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year last week for the third time in his career and named to the All-Defensive First Team on Monday.