Vosler was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. The 27-year-old has been on the big-league roster since early June and hit well during this stint in the majors with a .905 OPS, but the returns of Alex Dickerson and (back) and Darin Ruf (hamstring) from the injured list necessiated some roster moves. Vosler should receive another chance in the majors later in the season when the Giants require infield depth.