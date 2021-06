The competition between organizations to recruit the best and most qualified workers is ever-increasing, making losing competent employees a disadvantage. There is a huge challenge in the Covid-Economy on how to maintain or increase Employee Retention. Statistics show that half the number of people who have switched jobs would have retained their positions if their employees had made some relevant changes to the working environment. Although most employers think they have no control over who decides to leave, this has been proven to be a false notion that risks losing the best employees. As we proceed into a highly competitive economy across all sectors, better pay and benefits are no longer enough to maintain a loyal workforce. There are five vital factors that most employers need to consider to ensure that they enhance the employee retention rate significantly.