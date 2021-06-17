Cancel
Mustangs fall to Renegades in extra innings

By Micaela Dea News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 9 days ago
The St. Joseph Mustangs dropped their second straight game on the road in extra innings Wednesday night, falling to the Jefferson City Renegades 6-5 at Vivion Field in Jefferson City.

The Mustangs turned a double-play to keep the game scoreless and end the opening inning.

The game continued that same trend until in the top of the third, when the Mustangs got on the board first to lead 1-0.

The Renegades responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame, tying the game at one apiece.

The Mustangs regained their lead in the top of the fourth inning with one run to go up 2-1.

However, the Renegades had an answer once again. This time, with three runs off of a homer from Hamilton Anderson, leading 4-2.

A scoreless fifth inning kept the Renegades ahead by two runs.

In the top of the sixth, the Mustangs closed the gap by pulling in one run when Coleman Fenton hit a sacrifice-fly to score Chase Spoonemore, trailing 4-3.

In the top of the seventh, Spoonemore helped the Mustangs’ cause with a hit to bring Sam Kissane and Ike Book home. The two runs allowed the Mustangs to retake the lead, 5-4.

The Renegades kept on trading blows and picked another run up to tie the game at 5-5.

The two stayed knotted up after the final frame, pushing the game into extra innings. In the 10th inning, the Renegades brought home the victory with a walk-off home run from Hamilton Anderson, securing a 6-5 win.

The Mustangs move to 5-5 on the year and return to action Thursday when they host the Ban Johnson Raiders. First pitch set for 7 p.m. at Phil Welch Stadium.

