Jacob deGrom was absolutely dominant for three innings against the Cubs, striking out eight and driving in one. The night took a turn however, when he exited early with a shoulder injury which is a different ailment from the flexor tendonitis that forced him from his previous start. Despite losing their ace, the bullpen and offense came through and the Mets took down the Cubs to take the series. They will now look to complete the sweep with Marcus Stroman on the mound.