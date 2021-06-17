Shamokin eyeing a bad solution to budget shortfall
The City of Shamokin has fought tooth and nail attempting to bring home rule to the municipality. It seemed to be the best financial option available — continue at the tax rate citizens have currently been paying, close the $800,000 year-over-year budget shortfall, and continue offering the same services the city has been offering, including the police department and recreation facilities like the Lawton Shroyer Memorial Pool on Rock Street.www.newsitem.com