Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, ID

You won't want to miss the fun for this year's Meridian Dairy Days

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 is proud to sponsor yet another event that brings people together. Meridian Dairy Days is coming back this year. And we can't wait to see you!. "Of course you got the carnival, we got the parade with all the different fun floats, delicious food, there's going to be racing on the Meridian Speedway," said Teschia Tucakovic, sales coach at Corey Barton Homes. "Even live music. There's so many fun things to do. We want everyone to come out and have fun with it."

idahonews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Meridian Dairy Days#The Meridian Speedway#Corey Barton Homes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.