Locally recorded album ready for stage

An album recorded pre-pandemic at Bull Point will be heard live in its entirety for the first time Wednesday at the Industrious Spirit Company in Providence. Singer-songwriter Chrissy Stewart will perform her debut album, “House of Christina,” from 7-9 p.m. at the distillery on Sims Avenue. She recorded the album’s nine tracks at Dragonline Studios overlooking the East Passage near Fort Wetherill during four days in summer 2019, and it was released the following July. Stewart said she is looking forward to performing her songs with the musicians who played on the album.