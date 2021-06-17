Cancel
Hamilton County, OH

Westwood shooting suspect was out on bond while waiting on gun charges trial

By Brad Underwood, WKRC
WKRC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestwood – (WKRC) -- The man accused of opening fire in Westwood and shooting three people, including two children, was arraigned Wednesday morning. Darius Harris, Jr. was also shot during the incident and appeared in a wheelchair. This isn’t the first time Harris has been in trouble with a gun. At the time of this past weekend's shooting, Harris was out on bond awaiting trial from back in April when police arrested him for having a loaded gun in a car. The charges indicate that gun was illegal and he should not have had it. That night, bond was recommended at $91,000. That recommendation was signed by Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Michael Peck. The next day, Peck changed his mind and released Harris without bond.

