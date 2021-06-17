'It was the right thing to do:' Mom driving past burning Puyallup home helps man escape

PUYALLUP, WA - A mom driving with her 3-year-old daughter in the car shares the terrifying moments when she helped a man escape his burning home in Puyallup. Tanya Myers says she was driving to get a COVID-19 shot Tuesday with her daughter, Lizzie also in the car. That's when she saw while driving along 9th Avenue SW a home burning and flames coming off of it. Myers said at that moment no fire crews were at the home.