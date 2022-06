A day of mountaineering on California's Mount Shasta turned tragic when three climbers plummeted thousands of feet, killing a guide and injuring two others. Jillian Elizabeth Webster, 32, of Redmond, Oregon, was assisting a couple to the summit of the dangerous mountain on Monday when one of the climbers slipped, pulling the other two down 1,500 to 2,500 feet of snow and ice, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's department.

