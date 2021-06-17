Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Larksville, PA

Pizza shop at site of proposed Sheetz burns in Larksville

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWJJD_0aWqqC5R00
Classic Pizza, which was slated for demolition under plans to build a new Sheetz convenience store on Route 11 in Larksville, is seen after being damaged by fire Wednesday night. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

LARKSVILLE — A pizza shop at the site of a proposed Sheetz convenience store was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday night.

Crews were called to Classic Pizza on Route 11 at around 11 p.m. Cleanup efforts were still underway after midnight.

Sheetz, Inc. is planning to build a new store at 550 East Main St. (Route 11) in Larksville near the Carey Avenue Bridge, the company confirmed Wednesday.

“The buildings involved in the project — Classic Pizza, an empty building and a strip mall — on that lot will be demolished to make way for our store location,” said Nick Ruffner, a spokesman for Altoona-based Sheetz.

Because the store is still in the permitting process, Ruffner said it is too early to discuss construction/opening timing and many other details.

Ruffner said the store will be more than 6,000 square feet, with the Sheetz newest store design, which he said includes many enhanced restaurant and convenience features.

“It will have the capability to fuel 12 vehicles at one time and will feature inside and outside seating,” Ruffner said.

Jessica Ruddy, PennDOT’s Community Relations Coordinator, said a Traffic Impact Study (TIS) was approved on Feb. 26, while the Highway Occupancy Permit is progressing thru review cycles.

According to Alison Pevec, district permit manager for PennDOT, the applicant will provide signal equipment upgrades, as necessary, to accommodate the proposed improvements. The project must conform to all PennDOT regulations and policies, she added.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Larksville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Shop#Strip Mall#Convenience Store#Food Drink#Classic Pizza On Route 11#Sheetz Inc#Penndot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

COVID-19 ZIP code cases continue to dwindle

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For the second week in a row all of the 41 ZIP codes in Luzerne County tracked by the Times leader had fewer than 10 new cases of COVID-19. From June 16 to Friday the state reported only eight new cases...
George FloydPosted by
Times Leader

Our View: Diamonds for the return of NEPA Sings

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Diamonds to all those who arranged the return of NEPA Sings, to all those who participated in the contest, and to all those who made this important fund raising event a success for a worthy cause: The Court Appointed Special Advocate program, or CASA. Like so many other such events, this one was forced on hiatus last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the return was done via recordings screened at the Garden Drive-In rather than live, it’s still good to see it come back, and great to see CASA get the boost it deserves.
Scranton, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Passenger activity taking off at W-B/Scranton International Airport

PITTSTON TWP. — With the pandemic seemingly slowing down, it’s not surprising that passenger activity at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is taking off. At Thursday’s virtual meeting of the Bi-County Airport Board, Gary Borthwick, Assistant Airport Director, reported that passenger enplanements for the month of May 2021, increased 309.5% to 14,853 from 3,627 in the month of May 2020.