90 local kids playing Legion ball this summer

JUNE 11, 2021 | Meetings of individuals can be useful. But not all meetings are always productive. A while back we wrote of wasted times from meetings at work sites. A reader wrote back: “Reminds me of when I was temporarily heading up two divisions of the organization. Our regional director formed an Executive Committee with four of us, himself, the deputy regional director, the training chief and me. We met EVERY morning at 9 a.m., and usually the meeting went on until 10:30 or 11. What a waste of time! Two hours out of each day! He was a micromanager, and it drove me nuts. That was his bad side. But he had, for me, a good side, in that he promoted me twice.”