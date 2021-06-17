Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

90 local kids playing Legion ball this summer

By barstoolfanatics
humboldtsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Ray Hamill — It’s going to be a busy few weeks for around 90 local players playing American Legion baseball this summer. The three local clubs are each fielding two teams, with all of them expected to play around 24 games between now and late July. “We have some...

humboldtsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#Patriots#American Legion Baseball#Southern Humboldt#Knights#Arcata Little League#Mckinleyville High#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
Wildwood, NJPosted by
Cat Country 107.3

Play Ball! Beach Sports Are Back In Wildwood This Summer

Well, there's no denying that last summer was a bust at the Jersey shore. By the looks of things, this summer's shaping up to be leaps and bounds better than last year with each passing day. It seems like every morning, I wake up and see some event or business announcing they're back once more. I have to say, it's a great feeling.
Worthington, MNWorthington Daily Globe

Summer's here for Worthington Legion, Junior Legion teams

WORTHINGTON -- Early in the summer American Legion baseball season, Worthington teams are going in opposite directions. The older Legion team is coming off two impressive weekend victories over South Sioux City, but the Junior Legion team is 0-4 and three of those games haven’t lasted more than five innings.
Logan, UTHerald-Journal

Huskers edge Wolverines in busy day for local legion teams

It was an eventful Friday for five local American Legion baseball programs — all of which are competing at the Logan Diamond Classic. Green Canyon, Blacksmith Fork (Mountain Crest), Logan, North Cache (Sky View) and Ridgeline all played two games to wrap up pool play in the annual three-day tournament. Green Canyon, Blacksmith Fork, Logan and North Cache served as the host sites for their respective pools, while Ridgeline is competing in Green Canyon’s pool.
Jackson, MNLakefield Standard

Legion ball team stays unbeaten

The Jackson American Legion Post 130 baseball team picked up a pair of lopsided wins to improve to 3-0 on the season. Jackson beat Wabasso 12-2 last Thursday, then knocked off Mt. Lake 14-2 Monda...
Baseballkvrr.com

DGF Defeats Barnesville In Legion Play

DILLWORTH, MINN (KVRR) – The DGF Post 397 varsity team defeated Barnesville Post 153, 11-1, on Friday evening. They scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings and never trailed.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Bobcats Competing in Summer Ball

SAN MARCOS, Texas – This summer 21 Texas State baseball student-athletes will be playing in collegiate summer ball leagues across the country. For all things Texas State baseball, be sure to follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Pocatello, IDPost Register

Pocatello takes two from Broncos in Legion play

POCATELLO – The Blackfoot Broncos AA American Legion baseball team traveled to Pocatello to take on the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels and immediately ran into trouble trying to keep up with the Pocatello bats. It didn’t help any when they added to their own misery by committing four errors, which led to four unearned runs. The first game was called after six innings with Pocatello leading 12-2 by the mercy rule.
Missouri StatePosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Senior Legion goes 2-0 in pool play in Missouri

OAK GROVE, Mo. – After having their game rained out on Friday night and despite being without several starters due to Hays High football camp, the Hays Eagles Senior American Legion baseball team won twice Saturday to grab the No. 1 seed for Sundayu's bracket play at the Hot Summer Night’s Tournament outside Kansas City. The Eagles defeated the KC Hitmen 3-2 then knocked off Team Warstic KC Crow 10-2. Blake Schmidt (2-0) scattered seven hits and allowed one earned run in the Eagles opening win against the Hitmen which was called after six innings because of time limit. Schmidt struck out three and walked one.
Big Sky, MTLone Peak Lookout

Play Ball!

The Big Sky adult softball league returns. Fifteen teams will take the field for the 19th annual year of softball in Big Sky. Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, four teams take the field at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. at the Big Sky Community Park. The softball league in Big...
Branford, CTzip06.com

Branford’s Legion Teams Begin Summer Season

The Branford Senior American Legion baseball team began the 2021 summer season by playing five games during the first week of its campaign. Branford took three defeats against Madison and then split two games versus Hamden for a 1-4 start to the year. Branford took a 4-0 road loss to...
Relationshipsmacaronikid.com

Kids Bowl Free This Summer

Registered Kids Receive 2 FREE GAMES Of Bowling Each Day Of The KBF Program All Summer Long!. Select bowling are participating in the first-ever Kids Bowl Free program. This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer.
MLBtarheelblog.com

UNC Baseball headed for summer ball

On the huge list of things we missed thanks to the Pandemic of 2020, summer baseball probably didn’t end up at the top for many people. That said, the normal summer ritual of college players moving out of their dorms and headed to host houses in order to play with wooden bats on small fields along the coast of Massachusetts and all across the southeast was a huge loss. Players lost a year of development in front of scouts, and the missed the reps that come with playing in the grind of a daily league.
Pottsville, PAPottsville Republican Herald

LOCAL BASEBALL: Pine Grove falls in Legion games

LAURELDALE — Josh Leininger had three hits in the doubleheader, but Pine Grove fell 5-1 and then 6-0 in 5½ innings to Muhlenberg in a Schuylkill-Berks American Legion Baseball League twinbill Saturday. Alex Lohin doubled in each game for Pine Grove, which held a 1-0 lead in the opening game...
Le Center, MNmontgomerymnnews.com

Legion ball returns to TCU area

After an absence of several years, bats are cracking for Legion ball. The Tri-Cities Legion ball team kicked off its season Monday, June 7 in Le Center against Waterville-Elysian- Morristown. The team started its season with an 11-1 win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. The Titans scored two runs in the second inning, three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Baseballthebeaumontnews.ca

Prospects ready to play ball

It’s time to play ball. The Edmonton Prospects are returning to the field this summer and will showcase some of Canada’s talented young ball players right here in Spruce Grove. The season kicks off with Opening Day on June 18. Prospects fans across the Edmonton Metropolitan Region will be able...
Gwinnett County, GAgwinnettforum.com

BRACK: What is a productive meeting? On playing bocce ball

JUNE 11, 2021 | Meetings of individuals can be useful. But not all meetings are always productive. A while back we wrote of wasted times from meetings at work sites. A reader wrote back: “Reminds me of when I was temporarily heading up two divisions of the organization. Our regional director formed an Executive Committee with four of us, himself, the deputy regional director, the training chief and me. We met EVERY morning at 9 a.m., and usually the meeting went on until 10:30 or 11. What a waste of time! Two hours out of each day! He was a micromanager, and it drove me nuts. That was his bad side. But he had, for me, a good side, in that he promoted me twice.”