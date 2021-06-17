Cancel
HIGHLIGHTS: State golf tournament wraps up

KEYC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugustana will add Division One hockey starting in 2023 according to and ESPN report Tuesday night and it will reportedly be played in a brand new arena built on campus at a site to be determined. High School. Springfield finishes third in state tournament. Updated: 20 hours ago. High School.

www.keyc.com
Hartselle, ALHartselle Enquirer

Kiwanis Golf Tournament returns Friday

The Hartselle Kiwanis Club is resurrecting its annual golf tournament with a Charity Golf Scramble presented by DiamondPro. The tournament, to be held at Point Mallard Golf Course Friday, features an anticipated 20 teams of four, including two teams of golfers from Hartselle High School. Other main sponsors of the tournament include Decatur-Morgan Hospital, Cerrowire, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Michael Holifield State Farm and Drake Eye Center.
Newberry, FLWCJB

Premiere Girls Fastpitch softball tournament wraps up in Newberry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final day of the Premier Girls Fastpitch “Show me the Money” Tournament finished up Sunday, in Newberry. More than 60 club teams from across the country took part in a camp, and competed over three days in a fast-paced, double-elimination tournament. The clubs were drawn...
Herreid, SDppioneer.com

Renner wraps up season at State B Meet

Luke Renner represented the Herreid Yellowjackets golf team at the 2021 State Meet held at the Brookings Country Club Golf Course. Renner entered the tournament with a sold round at the Region 5B Meet but struggled to maintain consistency on the course at Brookings and settled for two-day total of 204 (107-97) and a finish in a two-way tie with […]
Adair County, MOktvo.com

Sign up for Truman State Football golf outing

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - The 2021 Truman Football golf outing will be Monday, June 28 at Lake Forrest Country Club in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. It will be a four-person scramble with a cost of $125.00 per player or $500.00...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

State tournament season heats up before it really gets started

Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. A sweltering week of boys' tennis offered a preview of what will be a five-sport blizzard of tournaments next week, including a cast of newcomers among the lacrosse final eight boys' and girls' teams. Plus what Chet Holmgren's latest honor says about Minnesota high school basketball, from the Star Tribune's David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen.
Kalamazoo, MInorthwestgeorgianews.com

Kalamazoo-area softball teams wrap up seasons in 2021 regional tournament

KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in the high school softball season, it takes a combination of precise pitching, sound fielding, smart baserunning and timely hitting to avoid elimination. Five Kalamazoo-area teams entered Saturday’s regional tournaments hoping to use those ingredients to cook up a regional championship victory, but at...
Seymour, MOWebster County Citizen

- YMCA golf tournament is July 10

Enjoy a day of golf and help the Seymour YMCA. That's the opportunity afforded to golfers Saturday, July 10, as the Seymour YMCA is playing host to its inaugural golf scramble at the Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield. Tee time is 8 a.m. It is a four-person scramble tourney.
GolfKenosha News.com

Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore set to compete in State Boys Golf Tournament

Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore will tee it up Monday morning in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Golf Tournament at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. Moore will be in the third group to tee off, and he’ll be playing in a foursome with Appleton West senior Austin Georger, Janesville Craig freshman Wyatt Marshall and Verona senior Andrew Aune. All four players qualified individually for state.
bocopreps.com

Baseball: Holy Family sets up well in Class 4A state tournament

Holy Family baseball was matched only by Ponderosa on Friday in Pueblo, going 2-0 at the Class 4A state tournament to set up a Saturday night game in which either the Tigers or Mustangs will be in the driver’s seat come next weekend. But the Tigers certainly had a much...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota high school spring sports wrap up with five-tournament blizzard

A year ago, these championships weren't. But this week, five state tournaments for Minnesota high school spring sports will crown individual and team champions from Wednesday through Saturday. The flurry, culminating a school year rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, includes four-class softball and baseball tournaments. Boys and girls will compete...
wisconsin.golf

2021 WIAA state boys golf tournament: Rob Hernandez's sectional report card

WIAA sectional tournament champions, medalists, state qualifiers. Michael Addie, Hamilton (Sussex). There were 429 rounds played in 2017 when the Wisconsin State Open was contested at North Shore Country Club in Mequon. Only nine of them were in the 60s. That same percentage played out Monday at the WIAA Division 1 Mequon Homestead sectional where a 1-in-48 chance of breaking 70 made the Hamilton junior the one. Addie birdied four of his first seven holes and, after a double-bogey at No. 9, picked up three more birdies on the back nine, getting to 5-under at one point, before settling for a 4-under-par 68 and a two-stroke victory over Nathan Theama of Cedarburg. Addie didn't play his first season on the Wisconsin PGA Junior Tour until 2019, after he missed qualifying for the WIAA state tournament as a sophomore by six shots. He can't wait to tee it up at state Monday and Tuesday at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. "I've played Wild Rock and that course is phenomenal," Addie said. "Getting there means everything to me. That's what I've worked for this year. That's been my end goal."
wisconsin.golf

2021 WIAA state boys golf tournament: Rob Hernandez breaks down Championship Tuesday in Wisconsin Dells

Logan Pechinski, Stevens Point. There was a certain sort of karma Tuesday in the final round of the Panthers senior's high school career, a 4-under-par 68 at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells that hurled Pechinski 25 spots up the leaderboard and helped him finish T-5 at the WIAA Division 1 state boys golf tournament. One day earlier, Pechinski putted so poorly in his first-round 80 that he went to Nevada Bob's in Madison and bought a new one. A Toulon. The San Diego model. The week of the U.S. Open. Which is being played near San Diego. Of course, it takes more than a hot putter to go low and Tuesday's round checked all the boxes for Pechinski, who birdied his first two holes and never looked back. "Just keep the ball in play," Pechinski said when quizzed about his keys to a low score. "If I can keep the ball in play, I'm going to play well. My putting was good. Once I made the first two putts, I knew that I was going to keep it going. It felt good."
Emporia, KSKVOE

Emporia mens and womens city golf Championships to wrap up Sunday

There is a two-way tie for first place in the Championship Flight of the Emporia Mens City Golf Championship after Saturdays first round played at the Emporia Country Club. Two-time Champion Chase Coble and Brooks Sauder both finished their first-round with 1 under par 71s. Colton Massey is 2 strokes back after his first round of 73.
Sportsi70sports.com

Vandalia and BSE Boys Tracksters Wrap Up Season at 1A State Meet

The track season has come to an end for Vandalia and BSE track athletes after competition at the IHSA Class 1A State Track Meet on Thursday at Eastern Illinois University. For Vandalia, senior Case Goldsmith finished in 19th place in the 200m Dash with a time of :23.54 improving on his 27th seeded mark coming into the meet. Senior Cole Tarkington finished 22nd in the Long Jump with a best jump of 5.89m (19’ 4”), improving from his seed mark of 28th.
wdnonline.com

Okla. State trio wraps up successful run at Palmer Cup

SUGAR GROVE, Illinois — A trio of Oklahoma State golfers wrapped up play Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Cup with the Cowboy duo of Eugenio Chacarra and Bo Jin as well as Cowgirl standout Isabella Fierro all competing for the International side at Rich Harvest Farms. Despite the trio’s combined...
theintelligencer.com

Post 199 gears up for Illinois American Legion Golf Tournament

EDWARDSVILLE — After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most of its fundraising efforts for 2020, Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 is looking forward to playing golf for a good cause. Post 199 will participate in the Illinois American Legion Golf Tournament, slated for Aug. 7-8 at Harrison Park and Turtle...
perhamfocus.com

Competitiveness between Perham twins boosts Belkas to state golf tournament

For Marcus and Mallory Belka, everything is a competition. After school shifted to distance learning and spring sports were canceled in the early days of the pandemic, Mallory and Marcus kept themselves occupied on the greens. If Marcus went out to the golf course, Mallory was right behind. “Because we’re...