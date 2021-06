The Clippers' leading scorer was . . . who? That's the question a lot of casual basketball fans will be asking after staring at the Game 6 box score. In Los Angeles' wild 131-119 win over Utah on Friday night, which closed out the series and sent LA to the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history, Terance Mann exploded for a career-high 39 points to lead the Clippers to victory. The 24-year-old guard shot a ridiculously efficient 15 of 21 from the field and 7 of 10 from 3-point range in just his second start of the 2021 NBA playoffs.