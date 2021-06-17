RPD works with local businesses to curb catalytic converter thefts using spray paint
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City crime stoppers worked with local mechanics to curb a wave of catalytic converter thefts using paint. Drivers were able to roll into one of three area oil change businesses teaming up with RPD Wednesday to have their catalytic converters spray painted free of charge. Police say the markings could tip off scrap metal dealers if someone is trying to sell them a stolen converter.www.kimt.com