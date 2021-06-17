Cancel
Austin, TX

ATX Screen News: E3, AFS, and More

By Richard Whittaker
Austin Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAFS Cinema is coming back! Keep your calendar clear for July 17, as Austin Film Society's two-screen arthouse theatre will reopen after a 16 month closure due to the pandemic. After pulling together the finances to de-mothball the cinema through the Next Picture Show fundraiser, AFS will hold a soft opening July 9 for donors, before reopening fully on July 15 with Sundance musical smash Summer of Soul, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's remarkable documentary about the cultural impact and sheer groove of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. It will be followed later that month with local debuts for two SXSW hits by Austin documentarians: Without Getting Killed or Caught, Tamara Saviano and Paul Whitfield's recounting of the life, loves, and tragedies of Guy Clark, the dean of Texas songwriters; and Dear Mr. Brody, the new feature by Tower director Keith Maitland. See the full opening lineup at austinchronicle.com/screens.

