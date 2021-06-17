ATX Screen News: E3, AFS, and More

“There is a lot of effort put into recruitment, and not retention,” said producer Monica Macer of the tactical inclusionary moves that much of Hollywood makes. “I want to keep creating spaces for writers of color to have a seat at the table, so that our stories can be centered,” the former Queen Sugar and MacGyver showrunner stated at ATX’s Television in an Era of Racial Reckoning panel today. “Even though we are an action, run and jump show, I am still going to say something,” Macer also said of her approach while in charge of the now shuttered CBS series and its final season’s depiction of the currents and potential change sweeping America over the last year.