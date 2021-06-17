Will TxDOT’s Plans for Loop 360 Leave Cyclists and Pedestrians in the Dust?

In its current form, Capital of Texas Highway – Loop 360 – on Austin's western edge is hard to imagine being used by most pedestrians or nonathletic cyclists for either transportation or recreation. When not congested at rush hour, cars zip along the winding six-lane highway, where the posted speed is 60 mph. In the few locations where designated bike lanes do exist, they tend to be found in a narrow space between the middle and right turn lanes. Much of the time, the only bicycles one sees are the illustrations on the bright yellow bike-crossing signs.