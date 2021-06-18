A Father's Day Roundup of Lagers That Dads Like

You already have a vision in your head what a good dad looks like. Maybe that's your own pop or your spouse or some corny TV dad or whatever. Maybe he's the road trip type, out to the cabin on a lake, naughtily fueling up on gas station chips and candy while thumping the steering wheel to Otis on the car stereo. Maybe he's the stubbled man clapping too enthusiastically so as to suppress proud tears as the curtains draw closed on the first solo performance; or maybe he's the dude shouting words of encouragement through cupped hands and wire-mesh fence after an untimely popout. Or maybe he's just the guy being upcycled as the perfect living room throw pillow during a superhero movie for at least the zillionth time.