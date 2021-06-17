Austin at Large: Hit Me With Your Worst Shot

At 8am on Saturday, as much of Austin had yet to awaken and learn that 15* people had been shot on Sixth Street a few hours earlier, the Austin Police Association was ready for action on the social media front lines. "Austin is no longer the safe, fun and weird city it used to be," the union tweeted. "We want the safe Austin back, not this new one Council has created." Later in the day, after bringing our coverage of the violence up to date, I responded that this was "reprehensible bullshit," which it was, for reasons I don't think really need to be explained, do they?