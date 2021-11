Legia Warsaw vs Napoli: Polish club Legia Warsaw will take on Serie a club, Napoli for the second time in the UEFA Europa League group encounter on the 4th of November. After their league winning season in 2020/21, Legia Warsaw have hit rock bottom in this one, and are currently in the 16th spot in the table with just 9 points from 3 matches. They are currently on a 5 match losing streak in the league. However, surprisingly they have managed to win 2 matches in Europe from the first three and occupy the top spot in Group C ahead of Napoli. The Polish side needs a strong performance yet again, and a victory will almost guarantee their qualification into the next round.

UEFA ・ 3 DAYS AGO