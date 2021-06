The SC Cougars will head to the IHSA super sectionals this afternoon at 23-3 when they take on the 12-7 Blackcats of Goreville at SIU-Carbondale for a trip to the final four. The Cougars advanced with a 1-0 classic over North Clay Friday afternoon. Goreville knocked off Steeleville in their Sectional finals. This is the 3rd trip to the Elite 8 for SC in their program’s history. One of their losses was to Goreville with Marissa being the other. Game time at 4pm this afternoon.