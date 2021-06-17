Marker Waterfront Resort a perfect perch for a Key West getaway

Whether it's called cruise, pre-spring, or resort 2022, the newest batch of designer collections is finally sprinkling in. With drops scheduled around November, these are typically designed with vacation in mind. And given the year in lockdown and the world re-opening, traveling is all we can think about. A destination is only as good as the wardrobe you pack, right? But the pandemic redefined our thoughts on luxury and dressing, and its effect on designers is notable. Khaite and Tory Burch are rebranding high-end leisurewear with elevated separates, Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquiere is taking his usual escapist route with futuristic silhouettes, and as Oscar de la Renta's Laura Kim told me over Zoom, “sequins are back, baby.” Ahead, the best looks from resort 2022 that foreshadow serious FOMO in the fashion department.