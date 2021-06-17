Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Key West, FL

Marker Waterfront Resort a perfect perch for a Key West getaway

By MARY THURWACHTER
floridaweekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe key to having a great vacation in Key West is finding a cool resort or B&B to serve as your base — a place where you can walk, bike, scooter or take a trolley anywhere you want to go. Just how cool or well-located your accommodations depend on how much you want to spend — and let’s face it, Key West is not cheap.

keywest.floridaweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Sunset, FL
Key West, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Key West, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Restaurants#B B#Cuban#Italian#Napoletana#Half Shell Raw Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Architecture
Country
Cuba
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Seafood
Related
Travelcastleinsider.com

Relaxing Island Vibes at Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disneys Old Key West, the original Disney Vacation Club, provides relaxing island vibes and helps you escape the action of the parks. Old Key West is the original Disney Vacation Club. The resort is modeled after Key West and given the fictitious name of Conch Flats. Old Key West resort is centrally located near Disney Springs. The resort offers boat transportation to Disney Springs making it an...
Key West, FLfloridaweekly.com

THE KEY WEST GALLERY GUIDE

Key West is an artist’s utopia. Vibrant colors, stunning landscapes, dynamic wildlife and a culture that embraces art in all its incarnations are just a few of the infinite reasons why creators of all types flock to the island seeking inspiration. And while you hardly can walk a block down Duval Street without stumbling over an artisan peddling his crafts streetside, there also are more than a few formal galleries curated to please even the most discerning of collectors.
Key West, FLPosted by
Forbes

The Keys Are Back: What To Look Forward To In Key West This Summer

It’s no secret that Key West is one of America’s most sought- after vacation destinations. The archipelago’s separation from the mainland is one of its biggest draws, and it lives up to its reputation as a tropical haven with a touch of quirk. With last year’s tourism pitfall, business in Key West declined dramatically as it did nearly everywhere else around the country. What’s surprising is that Key West’s recovery has been on an upward trajectory since hitting all-time lows, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. The island is seeing a rise in new businesses, hotel occupancy, incoming air travel and skyrocketing curiosity about the island chain, all in recent months. With soaring popularity comes the responsibility to stay true to your roots, and Key West has not lost any of its’ old-town charm, which you can enjoy from the comforts of a resort oasis or bungalow- style cottage. This is the summer of the comeback, and the Keys are a leading favorite; you deserve to be there while it happens.
Mamaroneck, NYlarchmontloop.com

Waterfront Contemporary

Live like you are on vacation every day in this fabulous waterfront contemporary, located in Orienta, Mamaroneck’s own private waterfront oasis. Begin your morning with a dip in the pool, take out the kayak or paddle board for an evening sunset, dine alfresco (featuring vegetable from the garden) on the oversized deck or just enjoy the beautiful sunset at the end of the day. This home comes fully furnished as represented in the photographs. Five bedrooms, four and 1/2 bathrooms and multiple living spaces makes this the perfect home where y… MORE.
LifestyleWVNews

West Virginia Days Weekend at Canaan Valley Resort

DAVIS — Canaan Valley Resort will celebrate the rich history of West Virginia and offer a variety of outdoor activities and adventure for the whole family the weekend of June 18-20 during West Virginia Days Weekend. “Join us in celebrating West Virginia’s admission to the Union, which occurred 158 years...
TravelNewsday

Travel Trending with Kathy Witt: It's Lake Oconee for luxury, low-key getaway

Here is the ultimate in self-care. It's a resort, fragrant with magnolias and framed by a gorgeous postcard setting, sparkling lake in the foreground, gently rolling greenery as its backdrop. It's a calming haven whose glammed-up sensibility is offset by a low-key attitude and feels like a warm hug upon turning into grounds showing off Mother Nature’s best handiwork.
Key West, FLPosted by
Key West Times

Your Key West lifestyle news

(KEY WEST, FL) Life in Key West has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Key West area, click here.
Jamestown, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

With Attractions Galore, The Small Town Of Jamestown, Rhode Island Is Perfect For A Family Getaway

The quaint, small-town atmosphere can pull families in effortlessly. A getaway from the crowded city is always welcome, and Rhode Island is the perfect state to find small communities. With a population of 5,405, Jamestown is a great small town for the family to visit. Though it may be small, there is no shortage of […] The post With Attractions Galore, The Small Town Of Jamestown, Rhode Island Is Perfect For A Family Getaway appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tennessee Statetravelingmom.com

A Relaxing Getaway at Little Valley Mountain Resort in Tennessee

Little Valley Mountain Resort just outside Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is a family friendly resort near the Smoky Mountains, the nation’s most-visited national park. But these cute cabins are far enough away from the Gatlinburg crowds for some peaceful relaxation in the woods. Here, Picture Perfect is more than a cliché.
Beauty & FashionElle

Resort 2022 is Teasing Us With Future Getaways

Whether it's called cruise, pre-spring, or resort 2022, the newest batch of designer collections is finally sprinkling in. With drops scheduled around November, these are typically designed with vacation in mind. And given the year in lockdown and the world re-opening, traveling is all we can think about. A destination is only as good as the wardrobe you pack, right? But the pandemic redefined our thoughts on luxury and dressing, and its effect on designers is notable. Khaite and Tory Burch are rebranding high-end leisurewear with elevated separates, Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquiere is taking his usual escapist route with futuristic silhouettes, and as Oscar de la Renta's Laura Kim told me over Zoom, “sequins are back, baby.” Ahead, the best looks from resort 2022 that foreshadow serious FOMO in the fashion department.
Tennisparadisecoast.com

Beach Getaway

Soak up the sun at Naples Grande Beach Resort located steps away from pristine beaches. Play together in one of our three pools, enjoy ocean views from your private balcony, or simply relax with a tropical cocktail. PLEASE NOTE: Three-night minimum stay required. Promo code:PARADISE. Offer applies to new reservations...
Travelcastleinsider.com

Sunday Showcase: Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Experience the romance of the Florida Keys at this tranquil community of Conch Flats—a sprawling island hamlet with shimmering waterways, swaying palm trees and manicured golf course fairways. Delight in sun soaked pools, casual dining and such amenities as fully equipped kitchens or kitchenettes. Disneys Old Key West Resort was opened on December 20, 1991. This resort was the first Disney...
TravelWDW News Today

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and Disney’s Old Key West Resort Undergoing Phased Refurbishments Beginning June 28th

Beginning next week, two of Disney’s Vacation Club resorts will be making refurbishments to their lobbies and porte-cochère. Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa lobby and porte-cochère refurbishment begins on June 28th. Crews will be making a few updates to the Guest arrival experience at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa in a multi-phase approach.