Marker Waterfront Resort a perfect perch for a Key West getaway

It’s no secret that Key West is one of America’s most sought- after vacation destinations. The archipelago’s separation from the mainland is one of its biggest draws, and it lives up to its reputation as a tropical haven with a touch of quirk. With last year’s tourism pitfall, business in Key West declined dramatically as it did nearly everywhere else around the country. What’s surprising is that Key West’s recovery has been on an upward trajectory since hitting all-time lows, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. The island is seeing a rise in new businesses, hotel occupancy, incoming air travel and skyrocketing curiosity about the island chain, all in recent months. With soaring popularity comes the responsibility to stay true to your roots, and Key West has not lost any of its’ old-town charm, which you can enjoy from the comforts of a resort oasis or bungalow- style cottage. This is the summer of the comeback, and the Keys are a leading favorite; you deserve to be there while it happens.