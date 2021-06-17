Key West museums — have fun and learn something, too

Key West’s subtropical climate means the island is typically blanketed in a viscous humidity that makes a short walk to the mailbox feel like wading through tapioca pudding. Luckily, Key West is chock full of fascinating museums where both kids and adults can attempt to stave off the cognitive slump that begins to take hold when the temperature hits 88 degrees. If you’re new in town, or if you’re just desperate for a place to escape the heat and maybe learn a few things while you’re cooling off, check out some of Key West’s best places to expand your mind.