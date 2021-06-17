Cancel
Brookshire, TX

Brookshire Grocery Co. to invest more than $33 million in employee wages

Brenham Banner-Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas – Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) announced Wednesday that it raised wages for almost 13,500 hourly employee-partners which totals more than $33 million investment in salaries. Part of this investment is the company making the extra $1 per hour in COVID appreciation pay permanent for the hourly retail and logistics employee-partners along with raising the minimum pay for several positions in retail.

www.brenhambanner.com
