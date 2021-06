The Canadian Football League didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s looking more and more like its plans for a 2021 comeback will happen. The CFL initially announced last November that they were planning on a regular schedule beginning in June 2021, but switched that focus in April to an August 5 start and a 14-game regular season (down from the normal 18-game regular season). However, that still carried a lot of uncertainty even as recently as last month, when a Pro Football Talk report that the CFL “had informed agents and players” that the season would start on August 5 and training camps would begin July 10 took pushback from agents, players and reporters.