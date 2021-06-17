Cancel
NBA

On brink of elimination, 76ers’ Doc Rivers confident there will be a Game 7

By Chris Vivlamore
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 9 days ago
Doc Rivers believes the 76ers will be back in Philadelphia on Sunday – to play a Game 7 and not to pack up for the summer series and season ending loss. It’s optimistic of the coach of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The 76ers are on the brink of elimination after blowing a 26-point lead at home in a stunning Game 5 loss to the Hawks, 109-106, Wednesday. The best-of-seven semifinals returns to Atlanta for Game 6 on Friday and it’s the Hawks who hold a 3-2 lead and are on the verge of the conference finals.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

Furkan Korkmaz
Doc Rivers
Trae Young
Joel Embiid
Ben Simmons
Seth Curry
