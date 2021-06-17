Vendor booths available for Wyoming’s Big Show

ROCK SPRINGS — Indoor and outdoor booth spaces are available for vendors who want to be part of Wyoming’s Big Show, which will be Aug. 3-7. Wyoming’s Big Show was named the #1 event in Wyoming by Wyoming Lifestyle Magazine and brings in 70,000 people each year, according to a press release. This makes Wyoming’s Big Show the ideal place to promote your product or service, the Sweetwater Events Complex said, adding that the fair is a family-friendly event and will give your brand a positive image among the community.