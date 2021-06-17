Cancel
Dallas County, TX

COVID-19 Bulletin (06/17/21)

By Will Maddox
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in Dallas County. As COVID-19 vaccination rates have risen and vaccines become more accessible, more people are choosing to undergo elective medical procedures than they have in the past year. However, the blood supply needed for these procedures is low since many blood drives closed during the pandemic, according to Carter BloodCare, one of Texas’ largest blood centers. cancer treatment procedures, orthopedic surgeries, organ and marrow transplants, and treating blood disorders. Learn more with KERA.

