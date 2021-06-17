Taking Care of Patients After Pain-Management Clinic Closes

After Lags Medical Centers closed 29 of its California locations in May, patients who had sought help for debilitating pain were suddenly without support. An element of their treatment was likely to be opioids, which are highly useful in attempting to alleviate pain but carry a downside of physical addiction. With the sudden closure of Lags, a nickname for founder Dr. Francis Lagattuta, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics was among the health-care providers who assumed the treatment of patients they had previously referred to Lags.