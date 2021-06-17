Cancel
BCycle Trounces Opponent at Coastal Commission

By Nick Welsh
Santa Barbara Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Coastal Commission voted 12-0 in less than 10 minutes to allow BCycle, whose fleet of white electric bikes began swarming State Street in late January, to now begin setting up docks and two kiosks along the city’s waterfront, in the Funk Zone, and on Coast Village Road. In so doing, the Coastal Commission made short shrift of an appeal filed by Anna Marie Gott — longtime City Hall watchdog — who objected that the new bike docks intruded upon the public’s enjoyment of existing ocean views and that the public was not given adequate opportunity to weigh in on placement of the docks under a temporary permitting scheme adopted by City Hall.

www.independent.com
