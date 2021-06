Hawaii Governor Ige has just said that starting July 8, no testing or quarantine will be required for those fully vaccinated. This was announced at a press conference held in Honolulu. The exemption is for those vaccinated in all US states and territories. Others had been calling for a date certain, rather than waiting for the 60% fully vaccinated residents, that the governor had been most recently indicating as the benchmark for this change. Under pressure, today’s change was announced prior to achieving the actual 60% goal.